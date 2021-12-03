Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Receives $19.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NETI. Zacks Investment Research cut Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Eneti in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,624,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Eneti by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 24,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000.

NASDAQ NETI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,873. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. Eneti has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

