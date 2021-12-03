Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENGIY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

