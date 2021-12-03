Entain (LON:ENT) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,165 ($28.29) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt raised Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entain from GBX 2,370 ($30.96) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,138 ($27.93).

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 1,670.50 ($21.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,016.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,878.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.28. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66).

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.54), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($344,081.23). Also, insider Stella David bought 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,053 ($26.82) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($97,956.05).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

