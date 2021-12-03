Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $183.00 at Wolfe Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective upped by Wolfe Research from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.00.

ENTG opened at $153.25 on Thursday. Entegris has a one year low of $90.77 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,019 shares of company stock worth $9,917,502. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

