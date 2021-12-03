Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Down 29.8% in November

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,700 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 455,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of EFSC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,746. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 21.29%.

In related news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

