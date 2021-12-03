EOS Force (EOSC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $130,173.00

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. EOS Force has a total market capitalization of $17.76 million and approximately $130,173.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS Force alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.87 or 0.00196440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.89 or 0.00616160 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00015592 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00067647 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS Force should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Force Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS Force and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.