Epic Cash Market Capitalization Hits $68.07 Million (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $5.12 or 0.00008963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Epic Cash has traded up 151.7% against the U.S. dollar. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $68.07 million and $293,293.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.00245047 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00087182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,303,824 coins. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

