ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ePlus in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 30th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the software maker will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. William Blair also issued estimates for ePlus’ FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

PLUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.50 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $106.49 on Friday. ePlus has a 1 year low of $81.68 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $458.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $328,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 25,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

