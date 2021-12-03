Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 6.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Equifax by 0.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Equifax by 12.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $291.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $292.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.46.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

