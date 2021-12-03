Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ContraFect Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for ContraFect in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.82).

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

ContraFect stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $124.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in ContraFect by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 131,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86,248 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

