Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nikon Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Nikon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75.

NINOY stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nikon has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $12.66.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

