Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

NYSE ELS opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

