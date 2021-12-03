Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.21.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after purchasing an additional 525,049 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after purchasing an additional 224,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQR opened at $85.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $88.09.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

