Ergo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.95 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $227.12 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $7.09 or 0.00012541 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,570.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,535.98 or 0.08018215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.72 or 0.00356572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $556.92 or 0.00984455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00083245 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.19 or 0.00422821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.70 or 0.00393673 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

