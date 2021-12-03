ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.01 million.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $85.06. 110,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,251. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at $202,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

