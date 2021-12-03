ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Trading Down 5.5%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.62. 1,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 378,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $566.07 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.58.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 106,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

