ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Trading Down 5.5%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.62. 1,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 378,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $566.07 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.58.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 106,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.
About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
