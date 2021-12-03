Essex Savings Bank Buys 226 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,661. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.26. The stock has a market cap of $174.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

