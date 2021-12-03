Essex Savings Bank Has $3.50 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Essex Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,197.82.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $9.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,849.63. 29,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,856.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2,691.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

