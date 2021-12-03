Essex Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Mondelez International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 34,177 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,374,366 shares of company stock valued at $147,465,828 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.90. 56,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,942,781. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

