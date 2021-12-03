Essex Savings Bank Sells 139 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.72.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240,021 shares of company stock valued at $100,025,781. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.18. 47,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,899,607. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $145.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

