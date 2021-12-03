Ether Kingdoms Token Price Hits $0.0062 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $48,865.88 and approximately $61,841.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00240131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00087157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

