ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) traded up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $38.73. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67.

