Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX opened at $4.17 on Monday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 1.23% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

