Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.49% of Eventbrite worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 35.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 55.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

