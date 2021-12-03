Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Update

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 19,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EVK stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of -0.84.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.