Everest (ID) Price Down 2.8% This Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, Everest has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $43.85 million and approximately $165,225.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063046 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00093643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,498.37 or 0.07951735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,387.10 or 0.99675039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.