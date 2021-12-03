Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.020-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.25 million-$17.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

MRAM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 599,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,182. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $220.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.15 and a beta of 1.48. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 14,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $181,432.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Socolof sold 70,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $871,306.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 618,848 shares of company stock worth $7,180,065. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

