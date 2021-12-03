Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 10,301 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,863,000 after acquiring an additional 255,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,642,000 after acquiring an additional 42,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,416,000 after acquiring an additional 432,107 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,289,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,630,000 after acquiring an additional 160,539 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

