Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 336 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $202.68 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.19 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.