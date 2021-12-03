Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

NYSE:BJ opened at $64.38 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

