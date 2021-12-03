Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,202 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BankUnited by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BankUnited by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.34. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

