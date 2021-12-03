Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 30.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $380.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $389.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

