Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $775,000 in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Matson by 7.9% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Matson by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $636,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $61,041.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,076 shares of company stock worth $3,683,442 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATX opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.93. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $94.54.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

