Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 26,901 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,901 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

