Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 25,397 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FormFactor by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

