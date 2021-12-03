Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after acquiring an additional 760,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after acquiring an additional 656,943 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,320,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 308,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,814,000 after acquiring an additional 179,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $176.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

In other Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

