Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,131 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Employers by 86,055.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Employers’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

