Exco Technologies Limited (XTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE:XTC traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.14. 84,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,337. The stock has a market capitalization of C$358.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.23. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of C$8.61 and a 12 month high of C$11.50.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

