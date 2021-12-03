Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 37.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 155,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $1,258,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.48. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $54.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

