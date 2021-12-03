Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Up to $45.14

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.14, but opened at $47.75. Expensify shares last traded at $44.79, with a volume of 1,442 shares changing hands.

About Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.