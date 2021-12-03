Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues Earnings Results

Express (NYSE:EXPR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

EXPR stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Express has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $259.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Express stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 1,827.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Express worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

