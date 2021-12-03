Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXR. Truist boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.38.

NYSE:EXR opened at $205.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.88 and a 200-day moving average of $176.40. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $106.56 and a 52 week high of $207.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,932,000 after acquiring an additional 650,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after acquiring an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 85.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,333,000 after purchasing an additional 403,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

