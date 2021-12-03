FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $525.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $453.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s current price.

FDS has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $470.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $430.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.05. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

