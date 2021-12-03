Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Citigroup

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.29.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $127.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $81.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

