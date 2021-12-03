Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.650-$5.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRT. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.29.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.38. The stock had a trading volume of 560,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,513. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $81.85 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.30.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $38,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

