Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.60.

FSS stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Signal stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

