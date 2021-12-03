FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $1,295,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in FedEx by 11.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 44.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,840 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $235.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

