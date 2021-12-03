Ferguson (LON:FERG) PT Raised to £126.40 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £118 ($154.17) to £126.40 ($165.14) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from £105 ($137.18) to £128 ($167.23) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £101 ($131.96).

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at £116.42 ($152.11) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.80 billion and a PE ratio of 23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £110.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £103.66. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a one year high of £121.85 ($159.20).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

In other Ferguson news, insider Brian May bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($101,711.52).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

