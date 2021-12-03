Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FERG. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.00.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $155.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.88. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $164.21.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $1.665 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter worth $1,185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,527,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,083,000 after purchasing an additional 95,955 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 533.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,674,000 after purchasing an additional 832,112 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferguson (FERG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.