Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

FBND opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.